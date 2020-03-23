Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police uncovered a haul of toilet rolls and hand wash when they stopped a van following reports of a break-in

Three men are due in court accused of stealing toilet roll and hand wash, which have been in short supply during the coronavirus crisis.

Essex Police was called to reports of a vehicle being driven through a building site barrier in Hatfield Peverel, near Chelmsford, late on Friday.

A van carrying toilet rolls and hand wash was stopped at South Ockendon.

Three men charged with burglary will appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.

They are a 29-year-old from Aveley, a 37-year-old from South Ockendon and a 41-year-old from Purfleet.