Southend stabbing: Boy arrested on suspicion of murder
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found stabbed on a street.
Lee Chapman, 26, died of his injuries in hospital after he was found in Cromer Street, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, at about 23:50 GMT on 6 March.
The arrested boy remains in police custody.
A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court charged with murder on Wednesday and were remanded into custody.
The 17-year-old was also charged with two charges of possession and one charge of intent to supply drugs.
A 44-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Southend, arrested in connection with the death have been released on bail.