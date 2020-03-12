Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lee Chapman died in hospital from his injuries

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found stabbed on a street.

Lee Chapman, 26, died of his injuries in hospital after he was found in Cromer Street, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, at about 23:50 GMT on 6 March.

The arrested boy remains in police custody.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court charged with murder on Wednesday and were remanded into custody.

The 17-year-old was also charged with two charges of possession and one charge of intent to supply drugs.

A 44-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Southend, arrested in connection with the death have been released on bail.