Image copyright Google Image caption The 12-year-olds became trapped in mud at Wrabness, near Harwich

Four children have been rescued after getting stuck in mud on the coast.

The 12 year olds became trapped at Wrabness, near Harwich, Essex, at about 19:15 GMT on Tuesday as the tide came in, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.

They were freed by 22:05 by firefighters who worked with other emergency services. The children's current condition is not known.

The fire service has urged people to avoid "playing in or near any water at night, even if the tide is out".

"The associated dangers can happen quickly and without warning," Dovercourt fire station manager Quentin Sage said.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said three of its crews plus the specialist Urban Search and Rescue team had worked with the coastguard, Essex Police and the ambulance service as the tide came in.