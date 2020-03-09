Image copyright Family photo Image caption Abdul Kadir Abdulla died following the crash in October 2018

A man died after crashing his car into a street sign during a police chase, an inquest heard.

Abdul Kadir Abdulla, 20, died in hospital after being thrown from his Nissan Micra in Brentwood, Essex, in the early hours of 17 October 2018.

The chase lasted 47 seconds, after police attempted to pull over Mr Abdulla on Brook Street following reports the car was driven erratically.

The inquest in Chelmsford heard he died from multiple injuries.

Mr Abdulla, from Ilford in east London, died in hospital at 09:36 BST, the court heard.

Witness Orinta Janaviciute described the vehicle as looking "like a pancake".

Forensic pathologist Dr Benjamin Smith told the court the cause of death was multiple injuries, including severe head injuries.

The inquest continues.