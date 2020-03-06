Image copyright Essex Police Image caption David Guzwah, Alfie Livett, Robert Grant and Harry Millington were jailed for aggravated burglary

Four men who attacked three innocent people in a failed aggravated burglary to get drugs and cash have been jailed.

The gang forced entry at an address in Parsonage Road, Grays, Essex, armed with knives, a baseball bat and two chainsaws late on 12 April last year.

Their targets were not home so they attacked three innocent occupants.

David Guwazah was sentenced to 11 years, Robert Grant to 10 years, Alfie Livett nine years, and Harry Millington to seven and a half years.

Millington pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court, but the other three denied the charges of aggravated burglary and assault by beating.

'Terrorised their victims'

One victim's arms and legs were beaten, another had a knife put to his throat before being struck round the head with a baseball bat and kicked in the stomach, while the third was hit on the arms.

One member of the gang revved a chainsaw throughout the attack.

It is not believed anything was taken.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "This gang savagely attacked the victims despite knowing full well they were not the people they had been looking for.

"They terrorised their victims in a pre-mediated burglary, using chainsaws to intimidate their victims."

Image copyright Google Image caption A gang violently attacked three innocent people in Parsonage Road overnight between 12 and 13 April

Guwazah, 38, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury, was given a further three years on licence.

Livett, 20, also lived at Leighton Gardens, Tilbury. Grant, 28, lived in Townmead Road, Fulham, London, and Millington, 27, in Salisbury Road, Grays.