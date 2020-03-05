Image copyright Arterra Image caption Essex Police believe the cats were injured in Brentwood between 28 February and 3 March

The deaths of five cats could have occurred after they were "deliberately" struck with an object, police said.

A concerned vet contacted Essex Police after the cats were brought into the Brentwood surgery by people who thought they had been hit by a car.

After further inspection, it appeared the fatal injuries "could have been caused by the cats being struck with an object", the force said.

A sixth cat suffered similar injuries and is receiving treatment.

PC Faye Matthews said: "These circumstances are unusual and cat owners in the area are going to be understandably concerned.

"However I must stress that we are at the early stage of the investigation, we don't know how these cats have got fatally injured and we are continuing our inquiries to establish what has happened."

PC Matthews said the force believed the cats were injured in the Pilgrims Hatch and Kelvedon Hatch areas of Brentwood between 28 February and 3 March.

Essex Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour or may have struck a cat with their car during that time to contact officers.

The force also asked for anyone who took a cat to the vet surgery to contact 101.