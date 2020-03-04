Image copyright Facebook/George Donald Image caption George Donald died in hospital nearly four months after an assault outside a social club

A man has died nearly four months after he was assaulted in the street.

George Donald, 47, was attacked outside the Galleywood Social Club in Chelmsford on 2 November and died in hospital on 23 February.

Essex Police said there had been an altercation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Mr Donald's family said he was "a gentle and kind soul and did not deserve to have his life taken in this horrific manner".

"We have lost, a son, a brother, a father, an uncle, a cousin and a friend," they said.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Greg Wood said: "George will never be able to tell us what happened, and his family deserve to know.

"There were a significant number of people at Galleywood Social Club and I am confident that some people know exactly what happened on that night."