Essex murder probe: Man charged with woman's death in Wimbish
- 3 March 2020
A man has been charged with the murder of a 78-year-old woman.
She was found at an address in Tye Green in Wimbish, near Saffron Walden, at about 18:30 GMT on Sunday, said Essex Police.
Mark Jozunas, 49, of Tye Green, has been charged with her murder and was due to appear before magistrates in Chelmsford.
Officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
The force has not publically identified the victim yet.