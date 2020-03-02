Image copyright British Army Image caption Pte Joseph Berry died while deployed in Kabul, Afghanistan

An "exceptional and compassionate" paratrooper has died while deployed in Afghanistan.

Pte Joseph Berry, 21, from the Second Battalion of the Colchester-based Parachute Regiment, died due to a "non-battle injury" in Kabul, the Army said.

His family said they were "devastated" and described him as a "kind, generous gentleman who would do anything for anyone".

Lt Col Matt Taylor said his loss would be felt deeply.

Pte Berry, who was born and raised in Crewe, Cheshire, died on 22 February, the Parachute Regiment said.

'Most incredible man'

He had been deployed to Afghanistan in November 2019 where he had served as a rifleman providing security for advisors. It was his first operational deployment.

Lt Col Taylor said: "The death of this exceptional and compassionate paratrooper is truly heart breaking and his loss will be felt deeply by his family, friends and those who served alongside him.

"We extend our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to all who knew and loved him."

In a statement his family said: "Joe was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend. Joe's main aim in life was to help people in trouble; he was a kind, generous gentleman who would do anything for anybody.

"Although this is the hardest thing to write it is also the easiest because he was the sweetest most beautiful boy who grew to be the most incredible man who gave everything to his friends and family.

"He had a love of singing, animals, nature and exploring the world. Joe was proud and his family are proud of him becoming a paratrooper, it was his life's ambition."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk