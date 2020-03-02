Image caption Essex Police is questioning a man on suspicion of murder

A man is being questioned by detectives after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.

Essex Police was called to Tyegreen in Wimbish, near Saffron Walden, Essex, at 18:30 GMT on Sunday over concerns for welfare of the woman.

Despite efforts by paramedics she was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and remains in custody. Officers are asking for anyone with information to contact them.