Saffron Walden murder probe: Man arrested over woman's death
- 2 March 2020
A man is being questioned by detectives after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.
Essex Police was called to Tyegreen in Wimbish, near Saffron Walden, Essex, at 18:30 GMT on Sunday over concerns for welfare of the woman.
Despite efforts by paramedics she was declared dead at the scene.
A man in his 40s has been arrested and remains in custody. Officers are asking for anyone with information to contact them.