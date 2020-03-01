Image caption Planning the big day for Cathy (right) without Anthony has been a difficult time for the family

The parents of a man who vanished eight years ago said it would be the "best wedding present" if he returned to see his sister tie the knot.

Anthony Stammers, then 27, was last seen at home in Colchester, Essex, in May 2012, and did not turn up to his grandfather's funeral the next day.

His parents, Julie and Rob, appealed for their son to come home for their daughter Cathy's wedding in the summer.

"Boy, does she want you to be there with her," said Mrs Stammers.

"You know how much she loves you."

She added: "We've open arms waiting for you to come back to us."

Image caption Julie and Rob Stammers said they regularly dropped off leaflets about Anthony whenever they went away, or visited churches or libraries

Mr Stammers had experienced depression and was feeling low since the death of his grandfather, to whom he was very close.

He left the family home at 10:00 on 27 May and an hour later texted his mum to ask her to check if his clothes were ready for the funeral.

His parents reported him missing when he did not attend the service, where had been due to give a reading.

Image caption Anthony was a keen guitarist and would wear this white hat whenever he performed live

"The gut reaction that we both share is that he is somewhere," his father said.

"It's a continual story of search and frustration."

'Unite the family'

The couple, who have an elder son, James, said planning their eldest child's wedding in August had brought up mixed emotions.

"You've got the joy of your daughter getting married but then one of your close family members is not going to be there," added Mr Stammers.

"It would unite the family again and be the best wedding present."

Mrs Stammers added: "In my deepest, darkest moments obviously I do think 'is he alive, is he dead?'

"It's with you every minute of every day."

At the height of the search, 30 officers scoured the river and railway line near the Stammers' home and hours of CCTV footage were checked.

Essex Police said the case was open and it still hoped someone may have information or have seen Mr Stammers since he went missing.