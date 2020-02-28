Image copyright Google Image caption Police initially treated the man's death in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, as "unexplained"

No further action is to be taken against a 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder due to "insufficient evidence".

The body of Andrew Bloomfield, 58, was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, on 12 July.

Mr Bloomfield's death was first treated as "unexplained", but a murder inquiry was launched after post-mortem tests found he had died from a head injury.

Police said the arrested man had been released from bail.

Essex Police said in a statement that "extensive inquiries" were made and the evidence presented to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"Based on the evidence available, the man has been released from bail without charge and currently faces no further action due to insufficient evidence," said a police spokesman.

"Officers are satisfied that they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Bloomfield's death."

Anyone with further information about Mr Bloomfield's death is asked to call Essex Police.