Police who investigated two women's reports of homophobic abuse on a Ryanair flight said problems with evidence have prevented a prosecution.

Laura Muldoon tweeted a photo in June which she said was of the men who chanted abuse at her on the Stansted to Seville flight.

Ms Muldoon and another woman made a complaint to Essex Police.

Police said "evidential difficulties" prevented the "realistic prospect of a successful prosecution".

An Essex Police spokeswoman added that officers conducted "extensive inquiries" and a man was interviewed voluntarily.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the force.

'Out of control'

Ms Muldoon said several offensive terms had been aimed at her, and that airline staff failed to intervene.

In a letter to Ms Muldoon, Ryanair said it prided itself on its crew's high standards of service.

The said it regretted its high standards were "not reflected" to her "on this occasion".

Ms Muldoon was deluged with support with one person calling her "courageous" for taking the photo.

