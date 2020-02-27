Grant Byrom: Man in court over 1998 stabbing
- 27 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 73-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed more than 20 years ago.
Grant Byrom, 30, was found fatally wounded in Forest Road, Colchester, on 26 December 1998 and later died in hospital.
Michael Donnelly, 73, from the Colchester area, did not offer a plea to the murder charge.
He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 14 April. A provisional trial date has been set for 3 August.