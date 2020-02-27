Image caption Grant Byrom, 30, was fatally stabbed in Colchester the day after Christmas in 1998

A 73-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed more than 20 years ago.

Grant Byrom, 30, was found fatally wounded in Forest Road, Colchester, on 26 December 1998 and later died in hospital.

Michael Donnelly, 73, from the Colchester area, did not offer a plea to the murder charge.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 14 April. A provisional trial date has been set for 3 August.