Image caption Vehicles registered to Chinedu Ebili were caught speeding seven times in two years

A driver who used the identities of two dead children to avoid speeding fines has been jailed.

Vehicles registered to Chinedu Ebili, 35, of St Leonards Close, Grays, were caught speeding on seven occasions between January 2016 and 1 January 2018.

Ebili gave details of five different individuals, including two children who had died 20 years earlier.

He was jailed for 15 months at Basildon Crown Court.

Ebili had previously admitted perverting the course of justice at the same court.

He had sent the names of people from Austria and Nigeria to police when asked for the identities of the driver.

Officers discovered two of the people were children who died in 1997 and 1998, one of which was just a week old.

After being interviewed by police he admitted he was the driver on all but one of the seven occasions.

Investigating officer Chris Sydric said: "The nature of Chinedu Ebili's crime, trying to give false details in order to get out of a speeding offence, is not uncommon.

"However, what is so striking and shocking about this case is that he did this using the identities of children who had died as babies 20 years ago.

"These actions are disgusting and could re-awaken the trauma of losing these two children for their parents."