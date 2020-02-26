Image copyright Google Image caption Denny Richardson died after a crash on Leigh Road

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash was travelling at more than twice the speed limit when he hit a reversing car, an inquest heard.

Denny Richardson's bike reached speeds of 63.5mph (102.2km/h), on the 30mph-limit Leigh Road in Canvey Island, Essex, on 2 May.

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court heard the car driver would have had just half a second to react.

A retired PC said the bike "could have stopped" if it had been doing 30mph.

Denny died at the scene of the crash, while his passenger, also 17, suffered serious leg, arm and pelvis injuries.

Former PC Mark Hemmingway told the inquest the car driver's vision would have been limited due to "large" vehicles parked

He said: "The two riders collided with the back of a Fiat Punto with so much momentum that it actually pushed the Fiat a metre or so along the road."

A post-mortem examination gave Denny's cause of death as traumatic head, chest and abdominal injuries.

The inquest heard Denny had traces of drugs and alcohol in his system, but not at levels that would have affected his driving.

Assistant coroner Michelle Brown concluded he died as the result of road traffic collision.

In a statement read to the court, Denny's mother Sam Ramplin said: "When he walked into a room he would light it up with his presence, his charisma, good looks...he was like a little celebrity".