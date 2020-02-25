Essex Police sergeant sacked for refusing drug test
A police sergeant has been sacked for refusing to take a drug test.
Sgt Michael Suley, an Essex Police officer based in Clacton, would not provide a sample on 25 November.
He claimed he had recently taken legal cannabidiol (CBD) which could cause a positive test and had been at risk of passive inhalation of cannabis smoke whilst off duty, the force said.
Refusal to provide a sample is deemed as serious as a failed test under Home Office rules.
Despite a previously unblemished career Sgt Suley was dismissed without notice.
Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: "A refusal to take a test when lawfully required is a very serious matter and, as a result, is treated the same as if an officer failed the test.
"Where officers self-declare substance misuse-related issues prior to testing there is welfare support in place to help them."
