Image caption Michael Suley was sacked for refusing to give a sample for a drug test

A police sergeant has been sacked for refusing to take a drug test.

Sgt Michael Suley, an Essex Police officer based in Clacton, would not provide a sample on 25 November.

He claimed he had recently taken legal cannabidiol (CBD) which could cause a positive test and had been at risk of passive inhalation of cannabis smoke whilst off duty, the force said.

Refusal to provide a sample is deemed as serious as a failed test under Home Office rules.

Despite a previously unblemished career Sgt Suley was dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: "A refusal to take a test when lawfully required is a very serious matter and, as a result, is treated the same as if an officer failed the test.

"Where officers self-declare substance misuse-related issues prior to testing there is welfare support in place to help them."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk