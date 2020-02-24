Image caption Reality TV star Gemma Collins rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex

Essex's marketing is set to be overhauled in a bid to overturn "negative perceptions" from television shows such as The Only Way is Essex.

Essex County Council is changing its tourism strategy and attempting to focus on the county's diversity, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Tourism manager Lisa Bone said negative stereotypes would remain the default if not challenged effectively.

As part of its plan 60 ambassadors have been recruited to promote the region.

The council has launched a promotional campaign which aims to raise awareness of Essex as a place, highlighting its different landscapes and communities, particularly among "influencers" to challenge "some negative perceptions currently held by those outside the county".

Image copyright Roger Jones/Geograph Image caption Essex County Council wants to promote the county's diverse landscapes

Ms Bone told the council's scrutiny committee: "It is all about creating a strong narrative.

"If we don't talk about Essex and provide a narrative then others will make something up like the media have done.

"We'll always be known as TOWIE if we don't give another point of view."

Image copyright ITV Image caption James Lock, Yaz Oukhellou, Myles Barnett and Courtney Green are among the cast of The Only Way is Essex

Among the ambassadors hoping to challenge the Essex stereotype are authors Martina Cole and Gillian Darley, Harlow-based Paralympic wheelchair racer Anna Wafula-Strike, Michelin star chefs the Galvin Brothers and artist Elsa James.

A film is to be launched this year with some of the ambassadors.

Image caption Southend-based artist Elsa James wants to challenge the 'Essex Girl' stereotype

This year is seen as important for promoting the county with several festivals and anniversaries including the Mayflower 400th anniversary, the Beagle, Marconi 100, Science and Creativity festival and the Thames Estuary festival.

Ms Bone said: "The brand values need to reflect that vision and reflect what we have, otherwise it just won't resonate with people and we'll lose credibility.

Image copyright G Laird/Geograph Image caption Finchingfield is among Essex's more scenic villages

"It's really key to bring key stakeholders together to be ambassadors - it's all about word of mouth and we need ambassadors to be going out selling the county."

Scripted-reality show TOWIE is based in Brentwood and follows the lives of its cast members and their relationships.