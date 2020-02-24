TOWIE image is 'negative' for Essex says council
Essex's marketing is set to be overhauled in a bid to overturn "negative perceptions" from television shows such as The Only Way is Essex.
Essex County Council is changing its tourism strategy and attempting to focus on the county's diversity, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Tourism manager Lisa Bone said negative stereotypes would remain the default if not challenged effectively.
As part of its plan 60 ambassadors have been recruited to promote the region.
The council has launched a promotional campaign which aims to raise awareness of Essex as a place, highlighting its different landscapes and communities, particularly among "influencers" to challenge "some negative perceptions currently held by those outside the county".
Ms Bone told the council's scrutiny committee: "It is all about creating a strong narrative.
"If we don't talk about Essex and provide a narrative then others will make something up like the media have done.
"We'll always be known as TOWIE if we don't give another point of view."
Among the ambassadors hoping to challenge the Essex stereotype are authors Martina Cole and Gillian Darley, Harlow-based Paralympic wheelchair racer Anna Wafula-Strike, Michelin star chefs the Galvin Brothers and artist Elsa James.
A film is to be launched this year with some of the ambassadors.
This year is seen as important for promoting the county with several festivals and anniversaries including the Mayflower 400th anniversary, the Beagle, Marconi 100, Science and Creativity festival and the Thames Estuary festival.
Ms Bone said: "The brand values need to reflect that vision and reflect what we have, otherwise it just won't resonate with people and we'll lose credibility.
"It's really key to bring key stakeholders together to be ambassadors - it's all about word of mouth and we need ambassadors to be going out selling the county."
Scripted-reality show TOWIE is based in Brentwood and follows the lives of its cast members and their relationships.