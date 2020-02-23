Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Purfleet Road in Aveley at about 01:40 GMT

A pedestrian has been seriously injured by the driver of a car which failed to stop, police said.

Essex Police said officers were called to Purfleet Road in Aveley at about 01:40 GMT to reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

The man, in his 50s, has "serious and possibly life-changing injuries", the force said.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.