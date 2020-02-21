Essex

Rayleigh Weir: Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry

  • 21 February 2020
A police officer at the road closure at Rayleigh Weir Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The Rayleigh Weir junction was closed for almost five hours after the crash

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry.

The crash happened on the A127 at the Rayleigh Weir, Essex, at about 14:20 GMT.

Essex Police said emergency services attended but the pedestrian died at the scene.

A section of the A127 and the Rayleigh Weir were closed for almost five hours. Officers have appealed for witnesses and for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites