Essex

Two bodies found in River Thames at Grays by police

  • 13 February 2020
Wharf Road in Gray and The Wharf pub Image copyright Google
Image caption The bodies were found in the River Thames off Wharf Road in Grays

Police officers responding to reports of a woman's body in a river discovered a second body nearby.

Essex Police were contacted just before 07:30 GMT with reports of a body found at Wharf Road, in Grays, Essex.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but while there officers found another body.

The force said the deaths were not believed to be linked and were not suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites