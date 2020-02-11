Image copyright Essex Police Image caption A post-mortem examination concluded Dean Clark died of traumatic chest injuries

A father-of-four who died after being hit by a van outside a pub has been described as a "kind, caring man".

Dean Clark, 41, was struck close to the Blacksmith's Arms in Little Clacton, Essex, at about 23:00 GMT on Friday.

Mr Clark's partner, who asked not to be named, said: "Dean has left a massive hole in our lives and we will miss him so much."

Craig Garton, 41, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton-on-Sea, has been charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Clark died from traumatic chest injuries in the collision in The Street.

Image caption Mr Clark's partner said his children were "devastated" by the death of their father

In a statement Mr Clark's partner said: "He was a kind, caring man and would always help anyone out if he could.

"He was a very social person and had lots of friends who meant a lot to him. He loved and adored his four children and always wanted the best for them.

"I met Dean when I was 16 and he has always been the love of my life and that will never, ever change.

"We all love him so much and I just cannot imagine our lives without him."

Mr Garton is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 6 April.