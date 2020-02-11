Little Clacton van death: Dean Clark's family pays tribute to 'caring man'
A father-of-four who died after being hit by a van outside a pub has been described as a "kind, caring man".
Dean Clark, 41, was struck close to the Blacksmith's Arms in Little Clacton, Essex, at about 23:00 GMT on Friday.
Mr Clark's partner, who asked not to be named, said: "Dean has left a massive hole in our lives and we will miss him so much."
Craig Garton, 41, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton-on-Sea, has been charged with murder.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Clark died from traumatic chest injuries in the collision in The Street.
In a statement Mr Clark's partner said: "He was a kind, caring man and would always help anyone out if he could.
"He was a very social person and had lots of friends who meant a lot to him. He loved and adored his four children and always wanted the best for them.
"I met Dean when I was 16 and he has always been the love of my life and that will never, ever change.
"We all love him so much and I just cannot imagine our lives without him."
Mr Garton is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 6 April.