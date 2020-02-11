Image copyright Richard Sowersby/BBC Image caption Stephanie Simpson is thought to have gone for a hike in Mount Aspiring National Park

A search has been launched for a British woman who went missing in New Zealand while hiking.

Stephanie Simpson, 32, from Essex, is thought to have gone on a hike over the weekend in Mount Aspiring National Park on the country's South Island.

She was reported missing on Monday morning after failing to keep an appointment.

Police in New Zealand are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to her Facebook page Ms Simpson had been living in the Wanaka area of New Zealand since November and was working as a landscaper.