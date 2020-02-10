Image copyright Google Image caption Essex Police believe Mr Cowan was assaulted in Parsonage Road days before his death

A chainsaw-wielding gang who attacked three people in a flat have been convicted of aggravated burglary.

Four men burst into the block of flats in Parsonage Road in Grays, Essex, "revving" chainsaws and assaulted the occupants, demanding money and drugs on 12 April 2019.

David Guwazah, 38, Alfie Livett, 29, and Robert Grant, 28, were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Harry Millington, 27, had previously admitted the offence.

Jamie Sheppard, 29, of Rainham Road South, east London, was found not guilty, while no evidence was offered against Stephen Moloney, 46, of Crow Lane, east London, and Jamie Dowman, 34, of Raphael Avenue, Tilbury.

One of the victims Trevor Cowan, 35, was taken ill on 18 April and died in hospital later that day.

After initially charging five men with murder, forensic evidence showed Mr Cowan's death was not suspicious.

Essex Police said the men had forced their way into the flats shortly before midnight and were targeting another group of men, who were not present.

Despite realising this they attacked the three occupants with a baseball bat and knives before leaving without taking anything, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "This was a violent break-in where the victims were subjected to intimidation, threats, and assaults.

"This was clearly a planned and pre-meditated burglary by a group intent on terrorising those inside the flat."

Grant, of Townmead Road, north London; Guwazah, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury; Livett, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury; and Millington, of Sailsbury Road, Grays, are due to be sentenced on 6 March.