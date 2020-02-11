Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Stuart-Turner taught at Saffron Walden County High School

A teacher who had sex with a former pupil on a school expedition has been banned from the classroom.

Paul Stuart-Turner, 57, taught at Saffron Walden County High School when in July 2005 he had a sexual relationship with a pupil who had recently left the school, a professional conduct panel heard.

He was given an indefinite prohibition order after admitting the allegation.

He had previously been dismissed from the school in March 2018.

Allegations that Mr Stuart-Turner had engaged in sexual activity with the pupil before she left school, including kissing her on the lips and rubbing himself against her, were found unproven.

The panel found he had entered into a relationship with the student that lasted until October 2008.

In 2016 she said she had been abused by Mr Stuart-Turner, which triggered a police investigation, after which no further action was taken against him.

Mr Stuart-Turner, who started his career at the Essex school in 1996, admitted to the hearing he had sexual intercourse with the student in 2005 during a school organised trip, less than a month after she had left the school roll.

He said he had no physical contact with her before the trip, "nor any other student in 21 years of teaching".

The panel concluded: "In the panel's experience of that era, it considers that it was not appropriate for a teacher to engage in sexual intercourse with a former pupil so soon after that pupil had left."

Mr Stuart-Turner, who has the right to appeal against his ban, could apply for it to be set aside in January 2025.