Image copyright St Michael's Primary School Image caption Leo Latifi's head teacher said his face "lit up the classroom"

A school locker unit which fell causing the death of a nine-year-old boy had been reinstalled after the floor was refurbished, a court hears.

Leo Latifi was injured at an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Essex, on 23 May.

A post-mortem examination found Leo, a pupil at St Michael's Primary School in Galleywood, died from a head injury.

His family asked for more details on child supervision policies, during the pre-inquest review hearing earlier.

Matthew Flynn, representing Leo's family at Essex Coroner's Court, invited evidence to be heard on a number of topics at a full inquest later this year.

He asked Essex assistant coroner Michelle Brown for "evidence surrounding the reinstallation of the locker unit following refurbishment in 2013-14" to be included in the inquest.

He said evidence should also be heard on "how and why the locker unit came to fall" and on "policies of supervision of children while not actively engaged in swimming classes".

Image caption St Michael's Primary School created a Lego memorial to its former pupil

A full inquest, sitting with a jury will be heard on 23 to 25 June.

Leo was a Year 4 pupil at St Michael's Primary School, in Chelmsford, which has created a Lego memorial to him.

His headteacher Maria Rumsey said he would be "greatly missed by all", adding: "His face lit up the classroom and his mischievous blue eyes made us all smile."