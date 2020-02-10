Image caption It has not been confirmed if anyone was in the vehicle at the time it dropped into the sinkhole

A car has fallen into a sinkhole in Essex and six homes have had to be evacuated due to "unstable ground".

The Toyota Prius became trapped in Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, after the collapse early on Monday.

The fire service said there had been reports a sewer had partially collapsed but the exact cause of the sinkhole is not yet known.

Fire crews worked for more than two hours at the scene before handing over to Anglian Water.

It has not yet been confirmed if anyone was in the vehicle at the time.

An Anglian Water spokesman said crews were on-site investigating.

"We are working with other utilities [water and gas] plus the local police to assess if any of our pipes have been damaged," the spokesman added.