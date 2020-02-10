Image copyright Your Southend Image caption The crash happened at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday

A police car on an emergency call has crashed into a Chinese restaurant.

As first reported by Your Southend, the Essex Police response vehicle hit Fortune Garden on London Road, Leigh-on-Sea, at about 20:10 GMT on Sunday.

Police said their vehicle was on blue lights and sirens at the time and collided with another vehicle before leaving the road.

Images appear to show that airbags in the police car deployed, but no-one was trapped.

Essex County Fire and Rescue attended the crash, along with paramedics, but no-one is thought to have been seriously hurt.

However, the driver of the police car sustained a broken thumb, police said.

London Road was closed after the collision, but has since reopened.