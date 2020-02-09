Essex

Little Clacton murder charge in van death inquiry

  • 9 February 2020
Police at murder scene in Little Clacton
Image caption Dean Clark, 41, was killed near The Blacksmith's Arms in Little Clacton late on Friday

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being hit by a van.

Dean Clark, 41, died at the scene close to the Blacksmith's Arms pub in The Street in Little Clacton, Essex, at about 23:00 GMT on Friday.

Craig Garton, 41, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton-on-Sea, was arrested a short time later and has now been charged with murder.

He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday.
Image caption Flowers were left at the scene on Saturday morning

