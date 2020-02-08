Image copyright Google Image caption The footballers were attacked as they made their way home after a training session

Three people have been arrested after three footballers were attacked following a training session.

The Heybridge Swifts players, two aged 17, and one aged 18, were assaulted at Witham railway station, Essex, at about 21:15 GMT on Friday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Essex Senior League said the players were "attacked... with weapons" and two of them "suffered serious injuries".

Essex Police said three 18-year-old men had been arrested.

The Senior League said a number of players and management spent most of Friday night at the hospital giving statements to the police, and as a result Saturday's Reserve Division fixture had been postponed.

"Our thoughts are with the club and players at this time," it said.

All three players were from London, and travelled to the Essex club to train and to play in the Isthmian League North under-23s team on Saturdays, the BBC understands.

LEAGUE STATEMENT 1/2 - three Heybridge Swifts U23s players were attacked last night with weapons following their training session in Witham. Two have suffered serious injuries - a number of players and management were at the hospital and giving statements most of the night. — Essex Senior League (@EssexSenior) February 8, 2020

Police said the players were assaulted near the station in Albert Road "with objects" and treated in hospital.

The injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing", said the force.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, another on suspicion of the offence and actual bodily harm, and the third on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and trespass on a railway.

Investigating officers have appealed for CCTV or dash cam footage, and want to speak to anyone who saw a group of people in the car park of the nearby Morrison's prior to the incident taking place.