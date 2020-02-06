Image copyright Family photo Image caption Saria Siggers, pictured here with her son Dexter, was described as a "wonderful mum, nanny and wife"

A woman who died in a car crash may have pulled the handbrake before the accident, an inquest heard.

Saria Siggers, 44, died on 30 August 2018 when the Ford Fiesta she was a passenger in crossed the road and struck a Scania lorry on the B1010 in Hazeleigh, Essex.

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court concluded she died as a result of a road traffic collision.

A police investigator said it appeared the passenger had pulled the handbrake.

Essex Police forensic collision investigator Steve Perrett told the inquest the skid marks showed the handbrake had been applied and that he had found Mrs Siggers, who had not been wearing her seatbelt, in a position over it.

He said that in dashcam footage "the passenger's right arm appears to be positioned by the handbrake" and said the driver had told officers that Mrs Siggers had applied the brake.

Assistant coroner Jonathan Goodman heard that Mrs Siggers had a history of depression and that she had been experiencing a traumatic and anxious time in the days before her death.

But in recording his conclusion he said he could not be certain Mrs Siggers had applied the brake or the reason for doing so if she had.

He also noted the driver of the vehicle had cocaine derivatives in her blood at the time of the accident but this did not affect her driving.

The driver had been arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, manslaughter and false imprisonment but was released without charge.

Mrs Siggers appeared in MTV show Teen Mom UK which featured her son Dylan Siggers, who has posted tributes to his mother on social media.

