Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ryan Filby, 20, from Chelmsford is being sought by police over the murder of Liam Taylor

Police are hunting a man in connection with a murder outside a village pub.

Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, at 20:00 GMT on Friday.

He died at the scene, while a second man, also 19, was taken to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

Essex Police want to speak to Ryan Filby, 20, who is from the Chelmsford area, but also has connections to Witham and Braintree.

Officers said Mr Filby may have travelled outside of Essex.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Forensic officers have been carrying out searches at the pub

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over what the police have described as a "targeted attack".

An 18-year-old man from Chelmsford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs.

A 21-year-old man, also from Chelmsford, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The pair have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 50 people, including Liam Taylor's mother Michelle, gathered outside the Rose and Crown on Saturday

Four other men arrested on Friday have been released without charge, police said.

Essex Police has been granted additional stop and search powers for the Melbourne and Springfield estates in Chelmsford which can be used until 15:00 on Tuesday.