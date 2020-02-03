Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 50 people, including Liam Taylor's mother Michelle, gathered outside the Rose and Crown on Saturday

A pub where a man was stabbed to death will offer counselling to staff and customers.

The man, named locally as Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, at 20:00 GMT on Friday.

He died at the scene, while a second man, also 19, was taken to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

The owners of the pub praised staff and customers for their bravery on the night.

Ellie Long and Rob Sidney, who co-own the pub, said they had received messages of support from the local community and were speaking to counsellors about holding sessions.

Ms Long said: "The main thing we want to do is ensure they are okay. What they have witnessed is terrible.

"We had a meeting with the staff to make sure they are okay and that seemed to help."

Mr Sidney said: "The way people acted on the night was amazing."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Forensic officers have been carrying out searches at the pub

Ms Long said they wanted to open counselling sessions up to customers who were at the Rose and Crown on Friday and were happy for people to get in touch if they needed to talk.

She said: "This isn't normal for the Rose and Crown. This isn't us and it won't define us. We are a community pub and a family-run pub."

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over what the police have described as a "targeted attack".

An 18-year-old man from Chelmsford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs.

A 21-year-old man, also from Chelmsford, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Four other men arrested on Friday have been released without charge, police said.