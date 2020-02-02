Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 50 people, including Liam Taylor's mother Michelle, gathered outside the Rose and Crown on Saturday

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death outside a village pub.

The victim, named locally as Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, at 20:00 GMT on Friday.

A second man, also 19, suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" and has been discharged from hospital.

Four other men arrested on Friday have been released without charge, police said.

Detectives say they are treating the double stabbing as a "targeted attack".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Forensic officers have been carrying out searches at the pub

An 18-year-old man from Chelmsford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs.

A 21-year-old man, also from Chelmsford, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Both are in police custody.

Essex Police confirmed that extra patrols are being carried out in the area, with officers authorised to enforce "stop and search" powers in the Melbourne Estate in Chelmsford on Sunday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside the pub

The powers allow uniformed officers to search people for weapons and will remain in place until Sunday evening.

More than 50 people, including Liam Taylor's mother Michelle, gathered outside the pub on Saturday to lay flowers and release balloons in tribute to him.

The vicar of All Saints' Church in Writtle, the Rev Tony Cant, also led a minute's silence.

A spokesman for the Rose and Crown confirmed on social media the pub would reopen on Monday and a counsellor would be on hand for staff and customer support.

"This has been a tragic and upsetting time for all of us," the post read.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time."