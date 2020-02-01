Writtle murder: Man dies in double stabbing near village pub
- 1 February 2020
A man was stabbed to death and another injured in an attack outside a village pub.
The stabbings happened at the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, at 20:00 GMT on Friday.
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.
The second man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening, Essex Police detectives said.
The Green has been closed while officers investigate the attack and forensics examinations are carried out.