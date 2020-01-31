Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea on 12 December

Two men have been charged after a man was fatally stabbed in Essex.

Asqeri Spaho, 25, from Westcliff-on-Sea, died at a property in Tintern Avenue in the town on 12 December. A second man was taken to hospital.

Scott Heaney, 22, from Highbury in London and Brian Kincloch, 31, from Upper Holloway, have been charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

They will appear before magistrates in Southend later.

A 31-year-old man from Tottenham and a 27-year-old from Enfield arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of drugs have been released on bail until next month.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said officers were looking to find Wesley Hendrickson, 31, and Mitchell Harris, 28, in connection with a disturbance in Tintern Avenue at about 04:25 GMT on 12 December.