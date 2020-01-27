Image copyright Essex County Council Image caption Essex and Suffolk Water says it is "working hard to restore supplies"

Hundreds of homes in Southend are without water after a water main burst.

Essex and Suffolk Water tweeted to say it was "working hard to restore supplies" following the burst at a "large main" at the Bournes Green roundabout in Shoeburyness.

It is affecting five postcode areas, SS0, SS1, SS2, SS3 and SS9.

The company has apologised for the inconvenience and said it expected water supplies to be restored by 10:00 GMT.

It said that the water pressure may then be lower than usual but it will "continue to build throughout the morning".

A number of schools in the area have closed and details can be found on the Essex County Council website.