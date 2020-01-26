Image copyright Getty/Bettmann Image caption The pilot of the Cessna 210 Centurion (similar to the one pictured here) said he left the towbar on the runway when he was "distracted"

An aircraft towbar was left on a runway by a pilot who had had a "close shave" during his road journey to the airport, an investigators' report said.

The towbar from a Cessna dropped onto the runway during its departure from London Southend Airport on 7 August.

Its pilot said he was distracted during his pre-flight checks by an earlier near-miss between his motorcycle and a cyclist.

A flight that landed later ran over the towbar, but no damage was caused.

Image copyright AAIB Image caption The report found the blue towbar was "inconspicuous" as it did not have reflective or high visibility markings

According to a report by the Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB), a cyclist pulled out in front of the Cessna pilot on his way to the airport, which he described as "a fright and a close shave".

About 30 minutes into his flight "it occurred to him that he could not positively remember removing and stowing the towbar".

He immediately reported his concern to be passed on to the airport and said: "The towbar is a small stowable unit... but it is quite obvious and I cannot believe that I missed it."

The report said the pilot said he had been distracted by the earlier motorcycle incident which had been "on his mind".

The aircraft which ran over it was an Embraer 145 carrying 35 passengers from Aberdeen.

Two other aircraft and a vehicle making an inspection for wildlife also used the runway during the 30 minutes the towbar was left on it, but none of them hit it.

The report found the towbar, which was blue, was difficult to see against the tarmac and the AAIB has "recommended that the Civil Aviation Authority communicate to the general aviation community the importance of increasing the visibility of ground equipment".