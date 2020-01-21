Man dies at Port of Tilbury industrial unit
A man has died in an incident at an industrial unit at the Port of Tilbury.
Emergency services said they were called to a man with traumatic injuries just before 09:00 GMT, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Essex Police said his family and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.
A port spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically died."
She added: "We are currently supporting the emergency services who remain on site.
"There are no other reported injuries."
She said they could not comment any further at this point.