Essex

Man dies at Port of Tilbury industrial unit

  • 21 January 2020
Aerial view of Port of Tilbury Image copyright Forth Ports Group
Image caption Emergency services were called to the port just before 09:00 GMT

A man has died in an incident at an industrial unit at the Port of Tilbury.

Emergency services said they were called to a man with traumatic injuries just before 09:00 GMT, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police said his family and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

A port spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically died."

She added: "We are currently supporting the emergency services who remain on site.

"There are no other reported injuries."

She said they could not comment any further at this point.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites