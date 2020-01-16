Image copyright Google Image caption The officers were hit by a car on Drake Road in Chafford Hundred, Essex

A man has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after two police officers were hit by a car.

One of the officers was also punched in the face after the collision in Drake Road, Chafford Hundred, Essex, at 21:15 GMT on Tuesday, police said.

The 26-year-old has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.

The officers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured.

The man is due to appear before magistrates in Basildon later.