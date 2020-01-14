Teen charged with attempted rape of elderly woman
- 14 January 2020
A teenage boy has been charged with the attempted rape of a woman in her 70s after a disturbance.
The 17-year-old is also accused of aggravated burglary following an incident off of Conrad Road in Witham, Essex, on Sunday.
He will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers and Essex Police is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.