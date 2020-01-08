Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gabriela Pintilie died hours after giving birth to her second child

The death of a mother following a "catalogue of errors" after a C-section was "devastating", her husband said.

Gabriela Pintilie, 36, lost six litres of blood after giving birth to her daughter at Basildon University Hospital in February.

The Romanian-born mother, from Grays in Essex, died after she was not given all of the blood products she needed for a transfusion, an inquest was told.

Her daughter Stefania was born healthy and survived.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ionel Pintilie (right) said his wife's loss had been "devastating"

Mrs Pintilie lost more than a litre of blood in seven minutes following a haemorrhage during the Caesarean section and died seven hours later at 04:41 GMT on 27 February.

Her husband Ionel Pintilie said: "Losing Gabriela at a time that should have been one of the happiest of our lives was devastating for us as a family.

"But to hear the catalogue of errors before her death, including the fact that she was not given the blood products that could have saved her life, is incredibly difficult for us to comprehend."

He said they had been childhood sweethearts, adding her final words to him had been to say: "Look what a beautiful daughter we have."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mrs Pintilie was being treated at Basildon University Hospital

Asad Omran, a consultant haematologist, told Essex Coroner's Court he wrongly assumed a bag of blood-clotting fresh-frozen plasma had already been administered when he was alerted over the phone shortly after midnight.

He said: "Having reflected on this case at considerable length, I regret my part in any miscommunication or misunderstanding that night."

The inquest continues on 17 January.