Image copyright Essex Fire Service Image caption Emergency services were called to West Thurrock at about 16:20 GMT on Monday

Schools have been closed and an exclusion zone is in place after a chemical leak saw clouds of hydrochloric acid form in the sky.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has set up a 100-metre exclusion zone after the leak on Monday in Stoneness Road, West Thurrock.

Residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain inside.

The leak was caused by a tank that failed, the fire service said.

People are being asked to avoid the area and Stoneness and Oliver Road remain closed.

The fire service has recommended that schools in West Thurrock, Purfleet and Chafford Hundred remain closed as "as a precaution to prevent pupils from being exposed to fumes coming from the site which can be a minor irritant".

Image copyright Esses Fire Service Image caption Clouds of fumes were reported in the area

Belmont Castle Academy in Grays, Harris Chafford Hundred Academy and Tudor Court Primary, both in Chafford Hundred, have confirmed they are closed.

Neil Fenwick, area manager for the service said: "We understand that the cloud includes an amount of hydrochloric acid.

"We now know that these fumes were caused by a tank that has failed, the leak is contained to within the site.

"Firefighters are now safely managing the leak and this process is expected to continue for some time."

Ten crews attended from Grays, Orsett, Basildon, Rayleigh Weir, Corringham, Billericay and Wickford.

The Environment Agency is on site and has deployed air quality monitoring equipment.

At the scene

By Chris Flynn, BBC News

Lorries and people who work within the site are being prevented from entering the site and being moved on as they stop on the roundabout which leads to Stoneness Road.

It is unclear how long this closure will remain in place but workers from business on site have been telling me they are going home until they receive further updates.

The advice from the fire service from locals is to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and to call 111 if you feel unwell.

Image caption Oliver Road and Stoneness Road remain closed