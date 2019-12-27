Image copyright Google

A man has been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian died from injuries in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

Police were called to the A127 at Wickford, Essex, at 09:55 GMT where they found the fatally-injured man.

The man in his 30s is believed to have been hit by a black Range Rover Evoque.

Police have detained a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

Essex Police appealed for help from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 01:00 on Christmas Day and 09:55 GMT.