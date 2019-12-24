Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to a disturbance in Tintern Avenue on December 12

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in the chest during a fight.

Asqeri Spaho, 25, died at a property in Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on 12 December.

Two men - both aged 21 and from London - were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder last week and have been bailed until 10 January.

A 31-year-old man from London was arrested suspicion of murder on Tuesday and remains in custody.

He was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of class A drugs.