Man charged over Christmas Eve fight death

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Paul Wallington died five days after a fight outside The Vine Bar in Brentwood on Christmas Eve

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a 25-year-old who died after a fight on Christmas Eve last year.

Paul Wallington died in hospital five days after a row outside The Vine Bar in Brentwood, Essex.

Leslie Wiseman, 30, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on 23 January.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Wallington died from a head injury.