Image caption Cecil Jones High School has since become Cecil Jones Academy

A teacher who is alleged to have masturbated in front of a pupil has been banned from teaching.

Jonathan Ullmer, who taught at Cecil Jones High School in Southend between 1989 and 2002, was found to have engaged in sexual activity with a male pupil by a professional conduct panel.

The pupil told the hearing his drama teacher had granted him special favours, shared a bed with him and masturbated in front of him.

Mr Ullmer denied the allegations.

The Teaching Regulation Agency panel found his actions to be sexually motivated, a report to the Education Secretary said.

He has been banned from teaching indefinitely in England.

Mr Ullmer took the pupil on a trip to Kent and to the cinema in Basildon, as well as giving him food and alcohol at his own home, the report said.

The allegations were made after the pupil, known in proceedings as Pupil A, secretly recorded a conversation with his former teacher.

The report said: "The panel heard the conversation between Pupil A and Mr Ullmer where Pupil A asked, 'does [your wife] know about the sexual side of the friendship?' and Mr Ullmer replied, 'no'."

Mr Ullmer was a headteacher in Kazakhstan when the allegations came to light in 2017 and has since left the school after agreeing a settlement.