Westcliff murder: Askeri Spaho died from stab wound to chest
- 17 December 2019
A man who suffered fatal injuries in a fight died from a stab wound to the chest.
Police found Askeri Spaho, 25, at about 04:25 GMT on 12 December at a property in Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex. He had suffered stab wounds and died at the scene.
An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford.
There have so far been no arrests in relation to Mr Spaho's death.