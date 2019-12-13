Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Essex Police said the "dangerous and methodical" pair had been trusted by the children's parents

A "predatory" couple who filmed themselves abusing four children, including a baby, have been jailed.

Mark Gable, of Edward Paxton Gardens, Colchester, and Jessica Fry, also of Colchester, were trusted by the parents of the children left in their care.

Gable, 33, and Fry, 27, admitted sexually assaulting children under the age of 13 and taking indecent photos.

Gable was jailed for 11 years and six months and Fry to 10 years at Chelmsford Crown Court.

CPS senior crown prosecutor Meyrem Flint said: "This was planned, predatory behaviour targeting young children and the pair were determined to conceal their sickening crimes".

Gable was arrested in May after officers found a video of him sexually assaulting a baby during a search of his home, Essex Police said.

'Horrific crimes'

Other images and videos were discovered showing him sexually assaulting other children.

Police investigations revealed Fry had filmed the videos and then discovered a video showing her also sexually assaulting a child.

The court heard the offences were believed to have taken place between 2017 and 2019.

Essex Police said the "dangerous and methodical paedophiles" used complex software to try to hide their "horrific" crimes.

Gable admitted four sexual assaults on a child under 13, four counts of taking indecent photographs and three of making indecent photos.

Fry admitted two counts of sexual assaults with a girl under 13, four of taking indecent photos and one of distributing indecent photos.

They were both placed on the sex offenders register.

Essex Police paid tribute to the families of the children involved for "the strength they have shown through this distressing investigation".