A small piece of human bone found by a customer in a pair of socks at Primark has not been linked to a crime.

The find at the Colchester store last December was reported to Essex Police in January and is believed to be part of a phalanx, a bone in the finger.

The force said it had investigated as far as was "reasonably and proportionately possible".

"At this time it is not linked to a criminal act," a police spokeswoman said.

"It is a possibility it was placed in the sock in its country of origin, but this cannot be confirmed," she added.

"It did not appear to be a result of recent trauma and had no skin or other particles surrounding it."

The force said that if any further information came to light, the case would be reviewed.

'Unknown reasons'

At the time of the incident, Primark said it was taking the matter "very seriously" and apologised "for any distress caused".

A Primark spokesman said it now considered the matter closed.

He said the company investigated in January at the overseas factory where the socks were made and found no evidence to suggest any incident had occurred there.

"It is highly probable that the object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons," a statement said.

"Primark has been the subject of isolated incidents in the past which have subsequently been found to have been hoaxes.

"Following our own and the police investigation, we consider the matter closed."